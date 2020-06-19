Meet the home-grown talents preparing for Medora Musical

One of North Dakota’s most beloved musicals will be kicking off this weekend. People from all over the nation perform in this musical. KX News talked with a few of them who are from right here in North Dakota

J’Kobe Wallace: I’m from Minot North Dakota.

Taylor Leet: I grew up in Bismarck. North Dakota.

Jeanna Zenz: I grew up in Watford City.

Damon Fichter: I grew up in Dickinson North Dakota.

Born and raised in North Dakota, all four of them had the same dream to perform.

First-timer J’Kobe Wallace says, “I remember in third grade I did a show and I played an owl and my one line was “give a hoot, don’t pollute.”

Returning cast member Taylor Leet says, “The minute I stepped on that stage and I felt that rush of energy and excitement.”

All of them have traveled around the nation doing different gigs, but being able to be a part of the Medora Musical is something that they can’t compare anything too.

Damon Fichter is another returning cast member and says, “This show is very different to any other show that I have ever done. The badlands are in the back drop, the outdoor amphitheater, the amount of seats that we have. It’s just something special you don’t get to see anywhere else.”

For Jeanna Zenz this will also be her first time performing on the Medora stage and tells KX News, “Medora feels so special to me because mostly I have seen the Medora Musical since I was three. In a way it was somewhat that inspired me to do theater because it was my first live access to theater as a kid.”

Leet adds. “As a little girl growing up and looking at it on the other side its something I knew I wanted to be apart of.”

And it goes even further than that, the cast has turned into one big family.

Aaron Fields: “Do yall ever get tired of each other because yall are constantly working together?”

“Never… This whole cast is family from the day we all get here– everyone treats each other like we are brothers and sisters and its always a family affair,” says Fichter.

J’Kobe Wallace says, “We are just best friends and singing together and goofing around–that’s kind of my favorite experience of this so far.”

“You know when you come here and you step on this amphitheater and you step on this stage.” says Fichter “You have to leave everything behind. And we are one unit and we can’t do it without each other.”

They have been taking the necessary precautions in order to stay safe as possible.

