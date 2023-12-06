BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A sheriff’s deputy is dead after a high-speed pursuit ended in a crash.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, late Wednesday night, the Bismarck Police Department received a report of a stolen 2017 Black Chevy Tahoe. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office later located the vehicle in Hazen. When law enforcement approached the suspect, he fled in the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the vehicle veered and crashed head-on into an unoccupied Mercer County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle that was parked on the side of the road.

A Mercer County Deputy was standing outside and behind the patrol vehicle when it was

struck. The impact of the crash pushed the patrol vehicle into the deputy, killing him. The deputy was preparing to deploy a tire deflation device in an attempt to end the pursuit. The driver was taken into custody and was transported to the Sakakawea Medical Center in Hazen to be treated for his injuries before being taken to the McLean County Jail in Stanton.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and charges are

pending.