Minot PD gets new ticketing software

The police department in the Magic City recently got a technology boost – new ticketing software.



The biggest change will be the way parking tickets are issued and how they look.



They will still be left on vehicles, but will no longer be the carbon copy of a written ticket.

Instead, they will be printed through the new system and look more like a receipt.



Tickets will come with an envelope addressed to the city so that the payment can be directly sent.



Information from parking tickets or other citations through the new software will automatically be transmitted to the municipal court and the city’s record office.



The software currently used is more than 25 years old. This new one will streamline the process for officers and for record-keeping.

“Hopefully no one gets a ticket .. but if they are getting pulled over and they’re getting that citation, this should speed up that process because a lot of the information can be dumped from their license, it can be scanned, the registration info can be scanned and that information can dump all into the program. So it’s really just adding the violations,” Captain John Klug explained.



A patrol officer KX News spoke to made a good point that the faster system is also safer. It’s less time on the side of the road for the officer and the person pulled over.

The biggest thing for the city is that it’s a simplified and uniform program that works across the board in city offices.



For the rest of us, it’s a new way of ticketing that, hopefully, we won’t have to experience first hand.

Right now, four units of the system are being tested by officers.



When it’s fully implemented, the new software will save so much data-entry time it will add up to nearly 16,000 dollars of savings a year.

After three years of use, that will add up to 48,000 dollars and will cover the cost of the entire system.