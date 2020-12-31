Minot State’s nursing department expanding program to accommodate rising need for nurses

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

Minot State’s nursing department is getting some much needed upgrades and expansions.

With the rise in need for nurses, the department is adding more training rooms with help from the states Geer grant.

The additional simulation rooms act as a second resource for students to practice skills.

With the high number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the chair of nursing says the extra rooms can’t come at a better time.

Dr. April Warren, Minot State nursing department chair says, “We have lost some clinical sites. We continue to be very mindful about where our students are going. We elected to not have them positioned in the nursing home and we substituted simulation for that clinical area.”

The current rooms only hold about four students at a time, but with the expansion that number will triple.

The project is set to be complete January 8th, right before students return from break on January 12th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

MANDAN YOGA STUDIO

NDC DEC 31

Class B Basketball

CLass A action

Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Youth Substance Abuse Grant

Warm temperatures could threaten ice on waters and lakes

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/30

Very warm weather ahead

NDC DEC 30

WDA Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Woman Shares Walk-in Story

Holiday Travel

$20,000 Winner

Young Gymnast

KX Convo: Mike Hanel

Tuesday, December 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories