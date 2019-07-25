Miracle Treat Day! Buying a DQ Blizzard today will help North Dakota children

Need an excuse to indulge a little? Well we have the perfect reason for you to grab one of America’s favorite treats today.

All day long Dairy Queen will donate a $1 or more of every Blizzard purchased to Sanford Children’s Hospitals. Dairy Queen has been partnering with Children Miracle Network Hospitals for nearly fourteen years now.

Last year they raised roughly $108,000 that went towards local kids in North Dakota. We spoke with Sanford to see exactly where those funds go.

“100-percent of the funds go to Sanford Children’s,” says Sara Haugen, Director of the Sanford Health Foundation. “At Sanford Children’s those funds are used for wherever their needs are the greatest. So most of the time that’s life-saving medical equipment. It can also be programs and services for our patients and education for our staff.”

Haugen jokes that she refers today as “No Calorie Miracle Treat Day.”

The Bismarck Dairy Queen General Manager, Lethe Hoxtell, tells KX they have to double up the staff in order to prepare for today. Hoxtell adds the most popular Blizzard by far is Oreo.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170 hospitals across the US and Canada.