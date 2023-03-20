(KXNET) — We all have five senses and it’s important to exercise them as well, it’s also important for your children.

Welcome back to Mom Hack Monday with Mckayla. This Monday, we are making edible sensory bins.

The weather may still be too cold to go out and play, so these sensory bins are a great way to help keep those busy kids at home distracted.

Let’s see what we have to whip up!

All of the supplies are from the store and, here is exactly what you will need:

Jello

Marshmallows

Graham Crackers

Gummy bears

Plastic Bins

Spoons

Toys (I chose larger toys due to the age of my children)

Instructions:

Clean your plastic bins and peel off any stickers on the outside, either let them air dry or dry them with a towel. Cook the Jell-O by following the instructions on the box. Once the Jell-O is mixed together, pour the Jell-O into the clean bins. Add in the toys you want to be buried in the Jell-O. Allow the Jello to cool in the fridge until it’s firm. While the Jell-O is cooling, prepare the graham cracker sand. Assemble the bins however you want. We made an arctic, sand, and ocean sensory bin. Put a towel under the bins in case things get messy. And enjoy!

These sensory bins are a great way for children to learn through hands-on tactile play. This allows them to engage their senses, and have a great time playing in these bins with a reward after.

You can change these bins as much as you want and create different ones with the holidays or just a regular day play.

These types of life hacks can save you money and provide children with a creative way to think and have fun.