MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Monday, KX News is introducing a new segment to the morning show designed to help make life at home a little easier for parents.

Monday, Mckayla Lehr is bringing you a fun arts and crafts project that can be done at home.

This one activity helps children train their cognitive skills, and have fun while doing so.

You will need the following supplies:

Ziploc bags

Hair gel

A Sharpie marker

Nail polish remover

Duct Tape

Puff balls or beads

Instructions

1: Remove any labels from the nail polish remover and Ziploc bags.

2: Place a design on the bag that you wish to make. This can work for all ages, and allow children to use both the left and right sides of the brain.

3: Pour a good amount of hair gel into your bag.

4: Insert puff balls or beads into the bag.

5: Close the bag, and use duct tape to remove the air from it. This will keep all the supplies in the bag and allow for nothing to spill out. Then, you can put the bags somewhere where the kids can play with them. This parenting hack is a fun art project you can keep and keep changing.

Be sure to keep up with Good Day Dakota for more fun parenting hacks!