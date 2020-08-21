Moms create learning pods after some N.D. schools announce hybrid system

Face to face instruction, hybrid or distance? Schools across the state still don’t know the best answer to that question.

Even though the hybrid schedule is supposed to help keep students safe, it leaves many parents struggling with the decision of what to do with young kids who can’t stay home alone. However, a group of parents have created a system that will hopefully help with that.

The parent of 1st-grade student Trisha Morrell says, “I was totally hoping they would go back to school– especially for elementary kids they need that socialization.”

“I one-hundred thousand million percent agree,” says parent of 4th-grade Student Krista Schafer.

Trisha Morrell is a nurse in the area and Krista Schafer works at a local animal hospital.

Both say that they understand the importance of safety, but working full-time and seeing the impacts this pandemic has had on their kids left them with many questions. Questions Schafer turned to social media for.

“I put on Facebook asking ‘hey all parents I would like to know what all you are doing with this school year. How are you guys handling it– what’s going on,?'” says Schafer. “And, then I put out a post does anyone have a school pod I can join?”

If you don’t know what a school pod is, it basically gets a couple of families together providing a school type atmosphere at a family’s home. This allows kids to learn and socialize safely and effectively and gives parents more wiggle room to make a living.

Schafer says, “My ultimate goal was to have 6 families because then we could — us parents — could take one day off in the week on a certain week like on a Monday, Wednesday, or Friday and then every other week. We wouldn’t have to take weekly.”

It’s even something the kids are helping to plan.

Schafer’s daughter Jezy says, “I made these school rules and it says no running, no yelling, raise your hand and tell your teacher, be kind, be safe, be nice, and line up and walk.”

Both parents understand everyone has their own opinion and the schools are doing what they think is best, but the social distance learning is something they feel isn’t best for their kids or family.

They say they will be following all CDC guidelines and taking the right precautions but they do understand there are still risks involved.

Schafer says, “Happy, Healthy, safe and then also us parents can provide.”

Morrell adds, “But if it does happen– I mean that is something that all the families that are signing up in this is something we have to look at– but we are doing what’s best for our family and children.”

“We just have to do the best that we can. There’s risk –there’s risk in everything,” says Schafer.

They are still looking for two more families to join their learning pod. They say, most importantly they want to be able to help any other parents who are thinking of starting one of their own

You can contact Krista Schafer by clicking here.