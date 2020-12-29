More North Dakotans seek outdoor activities, fewer gym memberships

COVID-19 restrictions have pushed more people outdoors over the summer, and that trend is increasing as more people express interest in winter sports.

As the pandemic continues and the new year is around the corner, people are still looking for ways to get out of the house while staying safe.

Earlier this year, we saw bicycle sales soar in the summer months. Since then, 701 Cycle and Sport has seen an increase in interest in winter sports, along with a boom in equipment and accessory sales.

DJ Kramer, the general manager of 701 Cycle and Sport says, “People don’t want to get stuck in their houses and we have Huff Hills just south of us. It’s a great way to enjoy the sport. The mountains aren’t far away, only a couple hour drive.”

Snowboards, goggles, boots, and bindings are what people are after. Kramer says the trend is expected to continue throughout the winter months.

Kramer explains, “We’re just trying to help people have fun outside in the snow.. we do service boards and skis also. So we wax, tune edges…”

If you’re new to snowboarding there are some things to keep in mind.

Kramer says, “A lot of people get drawn to a specific board by the way it looks, obviously you want a cool looking board, but there’s a lot more to that. There’s board shape, how it plays with the snow.”

And if that’s not your speed there are other alternatives.

Katie Kost, the operations manager at Proximal 50 says, “We started offering online classes, we created a Proximal 50 at Home Facebook group, our trainers started doing virtual personal training appointments.”

Kost says the winter months are often some of the laziest months for many Americans and despite your typical New Year’s resolution of losing weight, she doesn’t expect memberships to increase.

Kost explains, “But probably looking at our January maybe being closer to June. As COVID numbers go down, as vaccines become more available, and the risk decreases, I think we’ll start to see numbers come up in a gym maybe later in the year.”

Even as numbers decrease in gyms, Kost says any activity whether indoors, or outdoors is beneficial for overall wellness during the winter months.

Kost says indoor and outdoor activities like walking, or even exercise videos on YouTube can be helpful as well as seeking out those winter activities like sledding, skiing and snowboarding.