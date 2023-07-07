WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) – The Williston Vector Control District is scheduled to begin aerial and ground treatments for mosquitoes. Treatments will be spread across the entire district, including Williston, Trenton, Ray, Epping, and Grenora, between Friday, July 7 and Wednesday, July 12.



Treatments will take place near sunset, weather and conditions permitting. People are reminded to please stay at least 300 feet away from a Vector Control truck while it is fogging.

The chemicals, known as adulticides, specifically target adult mosquitoes and are approved for use in residential areas.



While the treatments have proven effective against adult mosquito populations, here are some tips to avoid those pesky bites: wear long sleeve, tight-knit shirts and long pants, limit your times outdoors near dawn and dusk, since that’s their most active times and use a store-bought repellent, or you can make some yourself using oil of lemon eucalyptus.

People can help prevent mosquito re-population by eliminating standing water on their property.

For more information on the treatment schedule, you can visit the District’s website.

For more information on Vector Control, you can visit their website as well.