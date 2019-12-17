‘Most wonderful time of the year’ also means busiest time for Postal Service

From Thanksgiving to New Years Day, nearly 13-billion mail parcels are expected to be processed and delivered by the Postal Service.

This week marks the busiest week of all for postal workers across the country.

They’re so busy this time of year, that just like retail stores, extra help is hired.

KX News saw first-hand, ‘Postal Service Santas’ are working hard to make sure our mail is delivered in a timely fashion.

“This is definitely our prime time, it’s our busiest time of the year,” a supervisor at Minot’s post office, Kevin Higginbotham said.

Monday was the busiest day of the year, nationwide, for the Postal Service and the rest of the week is not expected to slow down.

Winter weather that usually hits this time of year doesn’t help, either.

“But we’re making every effort,” Higginbotham said. “You’ve got some really great men and women doing stuff, especially the carriers that are out in the elements for 8 or 9 hours at a time.”

Some people may notice that their mail is coming a little bit later than usual or a package isn’t delivered by the expected date.
The culprit? The continuous growth of e-commerce.
200-million packages are expected to be delivered this week alone. That much volume could slow down your mail, but so far, that hasn’t been the case for everyone.

“I think it’s been going pretty good, I haven’t noticed anything different,” Barb Bohan said as she left the post office.

“I’ve noticed more with the business mail and I think that has to do with a lot of online shopping, it’s getting clogged up,” Valerie Stadick said. “A lot of people are having problems with that.”

Dan Reinhard said his mail has still been on time. “Everything seems to be good, I haven’t had any complaints yet, so.”

Minot’s post office is a 24-hour facility. Employees work around the clock, even on Christmas, to sort and deliver thousands and thousands of parcels each day.

“I can’t believe the service inside, it is absolutely unbelievable,” said Reinhard. “They have every single position filled with a staff member, I was in and out really fast, it was nice.”

Packages account for 70 percent of what comes through the post office.

That means your Amazon order is one of 800-million packages circulating the country this holiday season.

2.5-billion pieces of mail will be processed and delivered across the country this week — packages, holiday cards, letters, bills, all of it. With so much mail, shipping deadlines are important to pay attention to.

Click here for a list of shipping deadlines to ensure your package arrives by Christmas Day.

