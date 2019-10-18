N.D. Capital Credit Union performs random acts of kindness for local organizations

Thursday marked International Credit Union Day. Over 50,000 credit unions around the world celebrated the holiday by giving back, performing “random acts of kindness” in the community.

The Bismarck Capital Credit Union was among that group. Employees of the credit union delivered donuts to the Bismarck Fire Department, gave comfort kits to the Bismarck Cancer Center, and brought in much-needed supplies to the Central Dakota Humane Society.

The Bismarck Cancer Center tells KX News it was thrilled by the kind act.

Executive Director of Bismarck Cancer Center Amy Gross says, “We try to do our best here at the cancer center to support our patients, but when the community steps up and says ‘We care about the people that are going through your facility and we want to brighten their day make their day just a little bit better,’ that is heartwarming.”

“We really recognize that as a purpose for our credit union in Bismarck and Mandan,” says Jillian Lagasse, the vice President of Marketing at Capital Credit Union. “It’s not just to serve our products and services but to actually to give back to the community. It’s not about us. It’s about all these different organizations and non-profits in town and its part of our duty as a business in this town to give back to those groups.”

In addition, they donated supplies and books to Little Free Pantry and Little Free Library locations in Bismarck. They did this at all of their locations in North Dakota which include Bismarck, Fargo, Hazen, New Salem, and Beulah.