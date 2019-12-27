N.D. Girl Scouts provide 100 care packages for abused kids

For over 20 years the Abused Adult Resource Center has been helping victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in our area.

Bismarck/Mandan Girl Scouts Troop 83054 decided to give back and help the shelter out during the holidays this year.

Annually, the Abused Adult Resource Center has about 100 kids under the age of 12 stay at their shelter.

Executive Director at AARC Michelle Erickson says “Kids that come into our shelter sometimes just come in with the clothes on their backs. They are missing their favorite bear, their favorite blanket”

That’s what sparked the idea for the Girl Scout Troop to step in and help. The troop recently started putting together 100 care packages to hopefully make the kids at the shelter feel a little bit better.

Troop Leader Danielle Moe says, “We want to make sure that any kids that are coming in over the Christmas holiday have something because you know it would kind of be a scary thing to be away from your home you don’t have anything and at least we can give the kids a new toothbrush, a blanket, and a book so they can have something around the Christmas time.”

A full care package includes tie blankets, books, coloring books and crayons, hats, gloves, oral and personal hygiene items.

They have used their cookie sales money and received donations from local community organizations to help with the cost and supplies. The girls tell KX News they have really enjoyed being able to give back.

Girl Scout Makenzie Dorothy Eisen says, “We get to help kids that might not have anything that their parents gave them when they had to leave.”

“I feel accomplished because there are people around the world that don’t have blankets,” adds Girl Scout Khadra Osman.

The Abused Adult Resource Center officials tell me these girls are making a bigger impact than they might think.

“Especially when kids get involved in — it just warms our hearts,” says Erickson. “We want the kids to know that they are making a big difference in other kid’s lives and they are lucky that they don’t have to live in those situations, but to know they are helping other kids that do — that’s just such a great thing.”

They have been working with other Bismarck Mandan Troops as well.

The Girl Scout troop is hosting another fill the bag day on January 11th at the Girl Scout office and it’s open to anyone who would like to help.

If you would like to donate any supplies or help you can email 83054GS@gmail.com.