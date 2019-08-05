N.D. Miss Amazing Bella Burckhard shines in the national spotlight

A young woman from Minot made North Dakota proud at this weekend’s Miss Amazing pageant in Chicago.

Bella Burckhard represented North Dakota and South Dakota at the pageant for young women and girls with disabilities.

In a prepared speech, she shared a message of “girl power” with the audience. She also performed a dance routine. The 14-year-old Burckhard represented North Dakota with grace and confidence.

Watch the clip above (submitted by Karla Herslip Ledum) for a sample of her speech, and to see more from the 2019 Miss Amazing pageant.