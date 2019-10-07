N.D. schools receive “Stop the Bleed” training and kits

Uncontrollable bleeding is the number one reason people die from otherwise non-life threatening injuries. That’s why the Stop the Bleed program was started — and it’s now coming to schools in North Dakota

Sanford Trauma Services is starting this training at every school in the Bismarck and Mandan area, and providing Stop the Bleed kits to all these schools.

Sanford Health Trauma Program Manager Amy Eberle says, “The significance of this is driven by all the mass casualties events that have occurred across our nation, so we felt that it was very important. Because the most common cause of death in a traumatic injury is uncontrolled bleeding.”

Teachers and administrators in every elementary, middle, and high school in the Bismarck and Mandan area will receive free Stop the Bleed Training. They are learning all the essentials of how to stop bleeding in almost any situation.

Eberle says, “They can intervene, apply direct pressure, pact a wound, tie a tourniquet, and ultimately save a life prior to EMS arriving.”

And this is something that all the schools are excited for.

“It’s been phenomenal. They have all been on board and just eager to take this training knowing that its very important,” says Eberle.

Sanford will also be providing a Stop the Bleed kit. They are worth between $500 and $700 and they will go to every school in the area.

Mandan Assistant Superindent Jeff Fastnacht says, “We train on basic first aid and CPR often, but this is uniquely different for when that significant trauma happens that we are prepared to address that.”

And the districts hope this training will go beyond schools.

“I personally think this training is great for everybody because we can have traumas that can happen in schools, but we can have a trauma on the side of the road or have a trauma that requires these tactics in our home or while we are hunting. It’s just really good education for wherever you’re at,” Fastnacht says.

They are talking about pushing this to all schools around the state, but that will all depend on the funding. All Mandan Schools will hopefully be trained by the end of November.