N.D. State employee accepted into exclusive national security program

The Security Studies masters program at the Naval Postgraduate School is the first one of its kind. Its a very competitive field and one Mandan native was recently accepted into it.

Darin Hanson has been with the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services for over 5 years and has held numerous positions. Hanson is now 1 of the 4 only North Dakotans to ever get accepted.

There are only thirty-two members that will be in this exclusive program and Hanson was picked out of people from all over the nation. He will be working with people from a variety of fields including professionals from the fields of emergency management, education, law enforcement, fire service, homeland security, public health and city/county government.

It is an 18-month online and in-resident course, where he will be learning more about policies, and strategy and organizational design challenges.

Hanson tells me what made him interested in it in the first place.

“Really interested in just life long learning. It’s something that makes a difference between an ordinary and extraordinary person is that just that little bit of extra,” says Hanson. “And I thought this was something that would not only benefit my career but definitely the state of North Dakota as we expand with what we can do and do more with less.”

Hanson has to read 13 books by September 3rd in order to prepare for the program. He will be doing all this working full time and raising a family.