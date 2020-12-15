National Bill of Rights Day

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to December 15th on the National Day Calendar. The first 10 amendments to the US Constitution are more commonly known as the Bill of Rights. Congress created 14 official copies of the original document, one for the federal government and one for each of the original 13 states. It turns out the copies were a good precaution as somehow four of them went missing. North Carolinas copy of the Bill of Rights was stolen by a Union soldier during the Civil War and was missing for almost 140 years before the FBI tracked it down. Two other copies have been found over the years: one is housed in the Library of Congress, and the other is kept at the New York Public Library. Thankfully these rights are inalienable and while the paper version may go missing, on Bill of Rights Day we celebrate the permanence of this most important document. I’m Marlo Anderson with the National Day Calendar. See you again tomorrow as we Celebrate Every Day!

December 15, 2020 also celebrates National Cupcake Day, Cat Herders Day, and National Wear Your Pearls Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/15

Tuesday's Forecast: A bigger warm-up on the way

Class A Basketball

Class B Basketball

Expert on Mask Use

Tip 411

Ice rink delay

Virtual Santa Meet with Scheels

1 Problems of policing

KX Convo: Bob Wefald

UPS Delivery

Santa's Mailbox

White Lights

Tax Refunds

Sanford Vaccines

Oil, Gas Production

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/14

Vaccines arrive to health care providers as U.S. surpasses 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

After the Whistle: Gymnastics

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories