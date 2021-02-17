NATIONAL DAY CALENADR: National Random Acts of Kindness Day

Welcome to February 17th on the National Day Calendar.

They say that no act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted. If you have already proven this in your life then you probably already celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

The funny thing about spreading kindness is that it comes back to you tenfold and sometimes it breaks Twitter. When a dad posted an online request to send his 9 year old son Ollie a special birthday wish, he had no idea what was in store. The boy was feeling worthless after being bullied at school and his father asked if anyone knew a celebrity that could give him a birthday boost. Russell Crowe answered the request along with 6,500 others and 14,000 retweets.

Sure it’s nice to pay for a strangers coffee or a meal when they least expect it, but there are also ways that are absolutely free and also priceless.

We never know what others are going through and how a simple act could be life changing.

One things for sure, this habit is guaranteed to change you!