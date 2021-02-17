NATIONAL DAY CALENADR: National Random Acts of Kindness Day

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to February 17th on the National Day Calendar.

They say that no act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted. If you have already proven this in your life then you probably already celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

The funny thing about spreading kindness is that it comes back to you tenfold and sometimes it breaks Twitter. When a dad posted an online request to send his 9 year old son Ollie a special birthday wish, he had no idea what was in store. The boy was feeling worthless after being bullied at school and his father asked if anyone knew a celebrity that could give him a birthday boost. Russell Crowe answered the request along with 6,500 others and 14,000 retweets.

Sure it’s nice to pay for a strangers coffee or a meal when they least expect it, but there are also ways that are absolutely free and also priceless.

We never know what others are going through and how a simple act could be life changing.

One things for sure, this habit is guaranteed to change you!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

NDC FEB 17

WDA Regional Hockey

WDA Basketball

Kids Mental Health

Traffic Light Battery Back Up

Geneaologist

House Fires

COVID Post Vaccine

Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/16

Food Fun

Catholic Enrollment

Guard Could Deploy

Power Outages

Marijuana Bills

College Free Speech

Vaccines Open Up

Hillsborough County sanitation worker saves kid nearly crushed in garbage truck

Raising North Dakota: How some teens are able to resist temptation and peer pressure

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/16

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Road to Recovery

National Day Calendar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News