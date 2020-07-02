National Day Calendar: National Anisette Day

Welcome to July 2nd on the National Day Calendar.

If you are a fan of black jelly beans you will love the flavor of today’s celebration National Anisette Day. This licorice-flavored liqueur gets its notable taste from aniseed and enjoys most of its popularity in Spain, Italy, Portugal, and France.

It is also a bit sweeter than most other liqueurs which makes sense given its history as a medical concoction.

Apparently, even ancient Egyptians believed that a spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down. And if that’s not appealing to your taste in a cocktail, why not try it in coffee or cookies or cake.

National Anisette Day is a great excuse to celebrate trying something new!

