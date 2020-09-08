NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Ants on a Log Day

Welcome to September 8th on the National Day Calendar.

Back to school means packing school lunch and every parent knows that peanut butter is brain food. But PB & Js don’t always make the grade and that’s when its time for a good old standby: ants on a log.

Celery sticks are sturdy and when loaded with peanut butter and studded with raisins this fun and healthy treat can beat any snack attack.

The kid friendly recipe has been around since the 50s, so feel free to give it an update with your own variation of dried fruits and nut butter.

Kids love them and parents know the extra protein will help them get back in the swing things.

On National Ants on a Log Day make back to school fun and simple with a crunchy bite that keeps kids going even when their minds wander off the trail.

Today we also celebrate National Another Look Unlimited Day, National Ampersand Day, and National Pediatric Hematology Oncology Nurses Day.

