NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Baked Alaska Day

Welcome to February 1st on the National Day Calendar.

In 1867 there was a hot debate over the purchase of Alaska from Russia for a cool 7 million. When Secretary of State William Seward agreed to the price and Alaska became a United States territory, some referred to it as Sewards Folly. That’s when chef Charles Ranhofer, of Delmonicos Restaurant in New York City, whipped up a dessert to capitalize on the heated controversy. His frozen hard ice cream on a base of sponge cake covered in toasted meringue was called Alaska Florida, for its drastic temperature contrast.

It also came at a whopping price that would equal about 40 dollars today. This strategy worked and his dessert is still on Delmonicos menu.

On National Baked Alaska Day, we enjoy a sweet bite of Sewards success.

Today we also celebrate National Freedom Day, National Get Up Day, National Serpent Day, and National Texas Day.

