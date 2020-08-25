NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Banana Split Day

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to August 25th on the National Day Calendar.

In 1904, David Evans Strickler showed more than a little enthusiasm for his job. The 23 year old apprentice pharmacist enjoyed making up new kinds of sundaes, but little did he know that the banana based, triple ice cream treat with whipped cream, nuts and a cherry would earn him a place in history.

At Tassels Pharmacy they charged double the price of other sundaes for it, but Davids banana split was worth all 10 cents!

He eventually bought the place in Latrobe, PA naming it Stricklers Pharmacy and to this day The Great American Banana Split Festival happens in downtown Latrobe.

On National Banana Split Day we celebrate classic American ingenuity and the sweet rewards for being top banana.

Today we also celebrate Whiskey Sour Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

NDC AUG 25

Century Football

Battle of the Badges begins

More Testing in Burleigh County

K9 Officer Titan

Bismarck Boy's Soccer

Surrey Football

Monday, August 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Kindergarten Orientation

Day Care Changes

Teacher of the Year

SNAP Online

Pet Therapy

Nokota Horse Film

Robert One Minute 8-24

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 8-24-20

Underwood School District uses thermal readers

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Top plays of the week

Lincoln woman creates at-home gourmet kitchen

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss