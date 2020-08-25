NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Banana Split Day

Welcome to August 25th on the National Day Calendar.

In 1904, David Evans Strickler showed more than a little enthusiasm for his job. The 23 year old apprentice pharmacist enjoyed making up new kinds of sundaes, but little did he know that the banana based, triple ice cream treat with whipped cream, nuts and a cherry would earn him a place in history.

At Tassels Pharmacy they charged double the price of other sundaes for it, but Davids banana split was worth all 10 cents!

He eventually bought the place in Latrobe, PA naming it Stricklers Pharmacy and to this day The Great American Banana Split Festival happens in downtown Latrobe.

On National Banana Split Day we celebrate classic American ingenuity and the sweet rewards for being top banana.

Today we also celebrate Whiskey Sour Day.