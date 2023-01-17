Welcome to January 17th on the National Day Calendar.



Before Prohibition, Bill McCoy used to build yachts for people like the Carnegies and Vanderbilts. But once alcohol became illegal, he moved into another business. Smuggling.



He built himself a ship with a motor fast enough to outrun the Coast Guard and with plenty of storage for carrying liquor into the United States. It even had a hidden machine gun just in case he needed to get out of trouble.



A lot of the alcohol being served at the time was homemade and not very good. But if you were lucky enough to get your hands on some of the genuine alcohol that Bill smuggled in, then you knew you had the Real McCoy, which is where we got the phrase.



National Bootleggers Day is celebrated on the day that Prohibition went into effect. Its also the birthday of legendary bootlegger, Al Capone.