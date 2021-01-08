NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Bubble Bath Day

Good Day Dakota
Welcome to January 8th on the National Day Calendar.

We all need a well deserved break now and again and a tub filled with bubbles may be just the thing. But did you know the man behind Mr. Bubble was a well known workaholic?

Harold Schafer from Stanton, North Dakota spent his early days trying just about everything for work from candling eggs, to shoveling snow but found his niche in sales. In 1942 he started the Gold Seal Company in his basement where he typed his own labels for floor wax. With a modest profit he continued to develop products that eventually landed national attention, including Mr. Bubble in 1961.

It’s still the number one brand of bath products today, though Mr. Schafer threw in the towel in 1986 and spent the rest of his days as a beloved philanthropist. He donated much of his fortune to the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.

On National Bubble Bath Day, enjoy a break from the everyday grind.

