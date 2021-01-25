NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Bubble Wrap Day

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to January 25th on the National Day Calendar.

Anyone who’s ever held a piece of bubble wrap can hardly resist the urge to start popping it.

We all know it was made for wrapping things and not as a toy, right?

Actually, that’s not true.

When Alfred Fielding and his business partner invented what we know today as bubble wrap, they were creating three-dimensional, plastic wallpaper. But when that idea didn’t work out, they began marketing their invention as a way to protect items during a move.

The new strategy paid off big time when IBM became their first client, buying bubble wrap to ship their latest computer. After scientists unwrapped the new computers, we can only assume that they began popping the bubbles.

On National Bubble Wrap Day, we celebrate an innovation in packaging that doubles as a fun stress reliever.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, January 25th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Jesse White

ND National Guard Returns

Plays of the Week

Emergency car kit

Car seats & coats

Minot Park improvements

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

College basketball

WDA Hockey

Mike Dandrea's Full Forecast 1/23/2021

FNF pt 2

FNF Pt 1

Ohio family grateful for pardon from President Trump

vaccine mixing

Covid & Heart

Vaccine Notification

New Plant

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News