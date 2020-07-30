NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Chili Dog Day

Welcome to July 30th on the National Day Calendar.

As we wrap up National Hot Dog Month, we pay tribute to a creation that takes the American classic to a whole new level.

As hot dogs took off in popularity around the country, regional spin offs took hold and thus the chili dog was born. And while everyone wants to take credit for their invention, all variations have one thing in common: confusing names.

The Texas Weiner became popular in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The Coney Island Hot Dog didn’t come from Coney Island at all – its from Michigan. And the Michigan Hot Dog? That’s from New York. Confused? So are we.

But one things for sure: hot dogs topped with chili are some of the best comfort foods around. On National Chili Dog Day, enjoy this classic combo and forget the fight of who discovered it first.

Today we also celebrate National Cheesecake Day.