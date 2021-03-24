NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day

Welcome to March 24th on the National Day Calendar.

Movie night just isn’t the same without an assortment of snacks. Popcorn is a given, but a true connoisseur knows that chocolate covered raisins are where it’s at.

Raisinettes are number three on the list of all time best selling candies. Created by the Blumenthal Brothers in 1927, Raisinettes along with Snowcaps and Goobers are still manufactured to this day. That’s a pretty good run for a candy that’s been around nearly 100 years, although Nestle has been making them since 1984. The best explanation for their longevity seems to be their association with movie theatres.

Popcorn enjoys this same claim to fame and we are not complaining!

On National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day, make your home theatre pop with your favorite movie sidekick.

