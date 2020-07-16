NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Corn Fritter Day

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to July 16th on the National Day Calendar.

Corn was an important part of Native American culture, but Europeans knew nothing about the staple food until the 15th Century. When settlers learned how to prepare this New World ingredient, they began to use the grain in their European recipes and foods such as cornbread were born. In the South, corn was used to create two regional favorites, which are often confused with one another.

The johnnycake is made with cornmeal and is prepared like a pancake… while fritters are patties made with corn kernels in the dough-like-batter, that is then fried in oil. They both deserve an honorable mention in side dish history but the fritter has evolved into a versatile base for appetizers and other ingredients that help it take on a main meal status.

On National Corn Fritter Day, celebrate this satisfying bite of ever changing American history.

Today we also celebrate National Personal Chefs Day and Get to Know Your Customers Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Thursday's Forecast: Sunny, hot & dry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Sunny, hot & dry"

NDC JULY 16

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 16"

Golf Talk 7-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk 7-15"

Baseball 7-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball 7-15"

Donating Hair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating Hair"

Sandemic Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandemic Volleyball"

Behavioral Health Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behavioral Health Calls"

Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dr. Wynne on COVID-19 Positive Rate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on COVID-19 Positive Rate"

New Coach for Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish college

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Coach for Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish college"

Home Schooling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Schooling"

Lights and Sirens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lights and Sirens"

STEM Camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "STEM Camp"

School Needs Smart Boards

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Needs Smart Boards"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15"

Bridge Moving Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bridge Moving Day"

Williston Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Construction"

31:8 Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "31:8 Project"

MPS Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Plan"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss