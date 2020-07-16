NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Corn Fritter Day

Welcome to July 16th on the National Day Calendar.

Corn was an important part of Native American culture, but Europeans knew nothing about the staple food until the 15th Century. When settlers learned how to prepare this New World ingredient, they began to use the grain in their European recipes and foods such as cornbread were born. In the South, corn was used to create two regional favorites, which are often confused with one another.

The johnnycake is made with cornmeal and is prepared like a pancake… while fritters are patties made with corn kernels in the dough-like-batter, that is then fried in oil. They both deserve an honorable mention in side dish history but the fritter has evolved into a versatile base for appetizers and other ingredients that help it take on a main meal status.

On National Corn Fritter Day, celebrate this satisfying bite of ever changing American history.

Today we also celebrate National Personal Chefs Day and Get to Know Your Customers Day.