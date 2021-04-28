NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Denim Day

Welcome to April 28th on the National Day Calendar.

Can you imagine a world without blue jeans? Denim has been around for centuries.

The word ‘jeans’ is derived from the name of the place where they were first produced, Genoa, Italy. But what we know today as jeans were born during the California Gold Rush in the mid 1800s.

Jacob Davis and Levi Strauss wanted to create sturdy trousers that could withstand harsh treatment from men working in the booming mining industry. Because of this, denim was associated with factory workers and laborers for years, until Hollywood helped to make them mainstream. First, Western movies showed cowboys wearing them. Then James Dean wore them in Rebel Without a Cause and suddenly jeans were super cool. And they still are.

On National Denim Day, celebrate your rugged spirit and a great American fashion statement.

