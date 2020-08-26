NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Dog Day

Welcome to August 26th on the National Day Calendar.

Over 15,000 years ago, a lone hunter came across an injured wolf and aided the animal by nursing him back to health.

Or so the theory goes. One thing is for sure, that when early humans domesticated wolves they formed a friendship that has endured the test of time.

Modern dogs, from purebreds to mutts look and act much different from their wild ancestors, with many being bred to perform certain jobs. And with so many different breads to choose from, there is truly something for everyone.

Consider these differences carefully when adopting a new member of your family. Because so many pets end up in shelters, its important to find the right fit for you and your lifestyle.

One thing people enjoy most about dogs is their loyalty and if you treat them right and they’ll be the best companions you’ll ever have.

On National Dog Day, celebrate your furry friends who are awfully glad that you are in their pack.

Today we also celebrate National Cherry Popsicle Day.

