NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Everything You Think Is Wrong Day

Welcome to March 15th on the National Day Calendar.

No one is right 100 percent of the time.

Today, we pause to consider just how much we don’t know. It’s also a good day to scroll on by those social media posts that you would normally be tempted to correct. What comes around goes around and you may just get the same treatment from someone else.

Besides, it’s a burden in life to be a know it all.

So just for today, consider learning something new from the perspective of a novice.

Did you know that the Canary Islands were named after dogs and not birds? Or that only three countries in the world don’t use the metric system? Of course one of them is the United States. Put your hand down smarty pants.

On National Everything You Think Is Wrong Day, give your noggin the day off. You can go back to knowing everything tomorrow.

Today we also celebrate National Napping Day, National Kansas Day, National Pears Helene Day, and National Shoe The World Day.

