NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Fossil Day

The search for fossils is an ongoing treasure hunt and their discovery both inspires and informs us. They often reveal missing links between our modern world and life on earth billions of years ago.

The best way to preserve this link is by naming them something that will stick in our minds instead of boring old Latin names that get left on a shelf. Here are some of the more memorable. The fossil of a 15 million year old snake with giant teeth: Montypythonoides riversleighensis. And how about the extinct moth named Carmenelectra shechisme.

On National Fossil Day dig up some cool facts of your own about the weird science that continues to teach us from the dust.

Today we also celebrate National Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work/School Day, National Emergency Nurse’s Day, National Stop Bullying Day, National Dessert Day, and Be Ball and Be Free Day.