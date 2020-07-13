NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National French Fry Day

Depending on where you are from you might call them chips, fries or French fried potatoes. Add to that the special cut of curls, waffles, or crinkles and you would think we are celebrating all things potato.

But there is only one National French Fry Day and today we feature the sidekick that some folks call a meal in itself.

The expression French Fried Potatoes first appeared in an English cookbook in 1856 but some believe that the name French Fries became popular during World War I. When American soldiers discovered Belgian fries they became an instant hit, and since Belgians speak French the nickname was forged.

Today we pile on toppings from all over the globe like chili and nacho cheese yet somehow this feels distinctly American. And while some prefer them on the side with ketchup, no one will argue that French Fries can always be the main event.

