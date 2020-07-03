National Day Calendar: National Fried Clam Day

When it comes to food most people will tell you everything tastes good fried but how about Fried Clams?

Yes, it’s an acquire taste but you should give it a try on this National Fried Clam Day.

On National Fried Clam Day, we celebrate a Mom and Pop business with humble beginnings.

For Chubby and Bessie Woodman it all started with a small concession stand on Main Street in Essex, Massachusetts.

They sold groceries, homemade potato chips and fresh-dug clams on weekends, and while business wasn’t great everything changed on July 3rd, 1916. That day a local fisherman noticed the couple’s business was slow and joked that they should fry up some clams. Chubby wasn’t amused, but he took up the dare and the very next day a 4th of July crowd went crazy for this new seafood sensation!

A lifetime of success followed for the Woodmans, who laughed all the way to the bank.

On National Fried Clam Day celebrate the couple who made history and more than a few clams.

July 3rd also celebrates National Eat Your Beans Day and National Chocolate Wafer Day.