NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Girl Scout Day

Welcome to March 12th on the National Day Calendar.

The life of young Juliette Gordon Low was full of adventure. She learned to ride elephants in India, climbed the Great Pyramid in Egypt and even went trout fishing with Rudyard Kipling. But when she organized the first Girl Scout meeting in 1912 with 18 girls, we bet JGL never imagined it would grow into a 3.7 million strong organization.

The small group in Savannah, GA armed itself with the simple mottos to Be Prepared and Do A Good Turn Daily.

Today, the Girl Scout program does its share to build courage, confidence and character in its young women, along with financial literacy with its cookie sales.

Notable alumni include Lucille Ball, Sandra Day O’ Connor, Sally Ride, and Jackie Joyner Kersee.

On National Girl Scout Day, we celebrate the adventurous spirit of one young girl who has made a difference to millions.

Today we also celebrate National Plant a Flower Day, National Baked Scallops Day, and National Working Moms Day.