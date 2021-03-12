NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Girl Scout Day

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to March 12th on the National Day Calendar.

The life of young Juliette Gordon Low was full of adventure. She learned to ride elephants in India, climbed the Great Pyramid in Egypt and even went trout fishing with Rudyard Kipling. But when she organized the first Girl Scout meeting in 1912 with 18 girls, we bet JGL never imagined it would grow into a 3.7 million strong organization.

The small group in Savannah, GA armed itself with the simple mottos to Be Prepared and Do A Good Turn Daily.

Today, the Girl Scout program does its share to build courage, confidence and character in its young women, along with financial literacy with its cookie sales.

Notable alumni include Lucille Ball, Sandra Day O’ Connor, Sally Ride, and Jackie Joyner Kersee.

On National Girl Scout Day, we celebrate the adventurous spirit of one young girl who has made a difference to millions.

Today we also celebrate National Plant a Flower Day, National Baked Scallops Day, and National Working Moms Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

FURRY FRIDAY MAR 12

Amazing Race for Haiti

NDC MAR 12

Regional Basketball

State Class A Basketball

Thursday, March 11th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/11

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/11

Colder today with a large warm-up to come

NDC MAR 11

Watford City Girl's Basketball

Mandan Boy's Basketball

Legacy Boy's Basketball

Bismarck Boy's Basketball

Minot Boy's Basketball

Wind Blade Recycling

Mineral Rights Case

COVID Conference

MIS-C Survivor

KX Convo: Jason Naas

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Road to Recovery

National Day Calendar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News