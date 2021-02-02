NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Groundhog Day

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to February 2nd on the National Day Calendar.

The most famous resident of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, is a groundhog named Phil.

For over 130 years, he’s made a public appearance on February 2nd to give us a weather forecast. When Phil speaks we all listen. But only the current president of the Groundhog Club can actually understand Phil’s secret language: Groundhogese. And Phil’s predictions are always 100 percent accurate. If his divination skills seem off, it’s because the president translated incorrectly. After the forecast is shared with the world, Phil goes home to his wife Phyllis at the Punxsutawney Town Library, where he waits for next years festivities.

On National Groundhog Day celebrate this prophetical rodent and his winter forecast or cuddle up and watch the classic Bill Murray film.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

A warm Tuesday with snow and dangerously cold temperatures on the way

NDC FEB 2

College Basketball

Class B Basketball

Bishop Ryan Boy's Basketball

Ward County Vaccine Update

Chester County woman celebrates 107th birthday 2 weeks after beating COVID-19

The Door Covid and Recovery

#1 Fan

Native American History

Minimum Wage Bill

Refugee Dance Group

Vaccine Distribution

Masks at Airport

Bus App

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/1

After the Whistle: Get to know the Kenmare Honkers

California Highway 1 Collapse

Weeds Study

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Road to Recovery

National Day Calendar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News