NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Groundhog Day

The most famous resident of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, is a groundhog named Phil.

For over 130 years, he’s made a public appearance on February 2nd to give us a weather forecast. When Phil speaks we all listen. But only the current president of the Groundhog Club can actually understand Phil’s secret language: Groundhogese. And Phil’s predictions are always 100 percent accurate. If his divination skills seem off, it’s because the president translated incorrectly. After the forecast is shared with the world, Phil goes home to his wife Phyllis at the Punxsutawney Town Library, where he waits for next years festivities.

On National Groundhog Day celebrate this prophetical rodent and his winter forecast or cuddle up and watch the classic Bill Murray film.