NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Hat Day

Hats have been worn throughout the ages and while they are practical for warmth and protection, they also tell a fascinating story. And sometimes they define an event. Think Kentucky Derby. It is said that the hats people wear are as important as the race itself, and for this we can thank Col Meriwether Lewis Clark Jr. When he founded the event in 1875, Clark wanted to minimize the dangerous and immoral reputation of the racetrack. According to the Kentucky Derby museum, He loaded up a wagon full of high society women, who went door to door telling their friends, Were going to have a picnic at the racetrack. And it worked! The wealthy class poured into the stadium in their finest, as a place to see and be seen.

On National Hat Day, sport your own chapeau and enjoy getting noticed for your personal style.