NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Intern Day

Welcome to July 23rd on the National Day Calendar. While this day celebrates all the college graduates who take on the professional world with their new found title of intern, we thought you might like to know how a few other interns launched their legendary careers.

When a 17 year old kid with a passion for film snuck his way onto the lots of Universal Studios, no one questioned the young upstart. Young Steven Spielberg networked in secret till he found an executive who would watch his homemade film. And while Spielberg went head on with his ambition for film-making, albeit through the backdoor, some interns started down career paths that were completely unrelated to their success stories today. Bill Gates was a Congressional page and Brooke Shields took an internship at the San Diego Zoo.

On National Intern Day, celebrate the road to your own success by following your heart!