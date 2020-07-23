NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Intern Day

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to July 23rd on the National Day Calendar. While this day celebrates all the college graduates who take on the professional world with their new found title of intern, we thought you might like to know how a few other interns launched their legendary careers.

When a 17 year old kid with a passion for film snuck his way onto the lots of Universal Studios, no one questioned the young upstart. Young Steven Spielberg networked in secret till he found an executive who would watch his homemade film. And while Spielberg went head on with his ambition for film-making, albeit through the backdoor, some interns started down career paths that were completely unrelated to their success stories today. Bill Gates was a Congressional page and Brooke Shields took an internship at the San Diego Zoo.

On National Intern Day, celebrate the road to your own success by following your heart!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/23

Prepare for heat & severe storms

Teen Challenge

Artificial Sweeteners

Artificial Sweeteners aren't bad

NDC JULY 23

Babe Ruth Baseball

Golf Talk

Jackrabbit Road

Vollmer on return to school

Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Asymptomatic - Dr. Wynne

Bismarck State Athletics

NDGA Golf

Coronavirus Tests

New Badges

Rec. Marijuana Study

Justice Study

Your best view of Comet NEOWISE is tonight

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/22

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss