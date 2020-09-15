NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National IT Professional Day

Welcome to September 15th on the National Day Calendar.

Now more than ever the world is held together by information technology. If IT makes you crazy as a business owner, then rejoice in the fact that IT professionals can tackle the heavy lifting.

From desktops to laptops, and cyber-security, no one untangles your tech issues like an IT professional. And while you may not have hung out in high school, you’re going to want a nerd in your corner and fast, when your server goes down.

End-users can celebrate today too, as that quality experience you enjoy is no accident.

Its likely the evolution of a whole host of geeks, who work hard to create and maintain our virtual experiences.

On National IT Professional Day, celebrate the unsung heroes who keep the digital world safe and humming.

Today we also celebrate National Felt Hat Day, National Neonatal Nurses Day, National Tackle Kids Cancer Day, National Online Learning Day, National Linguine Day, National Double Cheeseburger Day, National Creme De Menthe Day, National Cheese Toast Day, and Greenpeace Day.

