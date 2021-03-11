NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Johnny Appleseed Day

Welcome to March 11th on the National Day Calendar.

There’s a theory that the apple was spread across Europe by bears. But here in the United States, we give credit to a hero that is a folklore legend.

For anyone who has ever eaten an apple from the orchard in Ashland County, Ohio, the story of Johnny Appleseed is all too real.

In the years following the American Revolution, John Chapman was seen walking for miles from his Massachusetts home, planting apple seeds and tending orchards in states as far away as Iowa and Illinois.

He was welcome everywhere for his wisdom and pay-it-forward attitude.

Though it’s not actually known if he traveled with a pot on his head, his legacy of kindness can be sampled from a tree that stands to this day.

On National Johnny Appleseed Day, take a bite of American folklore and spread kindness wherever you go.

Today we also celebrate National Oatmeal Nut Waffles Day, National Promposal Day, National Worship of Tools Day, National Funeral Director and Mortician Recognition Day, National 311 Day, and World Kidney Day.

