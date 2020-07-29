NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Lasagna Day

Welcome to July 29th on the National Day Calendar.

As Garfield the cat will tell you, lasagna is amazing. And whats not to like: cheese, meat, pasta, tomato sauce – its heavenly.

But making one from scratch is a labor of love.

It takes longer than you think to boil the noodles, prepare the sauce, and other ingredients that are alternated in layers before being baked in the oven. Maybe that’s why its considered a feast day dish in Italy for holidays such as Easter and Christmas. But we do know this: lasagna has been around awhile.

In 1284, a famous Italian writer saw a hungry friar eating the dish and noted, “I’ve never seen anyone stuffing himself on lasagna with cheese so pleasurably and so fully as him.”

No word if that friars name was Garfield. On National Lasagna Day, feast away at your local Italian restaurant or surprise your family with your own labor of love.

Today we also celebrate National Lipstick Day.

