NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Milk Chocolate Day

Welcome to July 28th on the National Day Calendar.

Most people credit the Mayans and Aztecs for bringing us drinking chocolate but today we celebrate this nectar of the gods in solid form on National Milk Chocolate Day.

It was a Dutch Chemist who invented the process of separating cocoa butter from cacao in the early 1800s. But in 1875 when Daniel Peter mixed powdered milk with chocolate liquor, the milk chocolate lovers rejoiced!

Chocolate is loved the world over and here in North America is no exception, with a whopping 71 percent of us preferring milk to dark chocolate! Companies such as Hershey’s are definitely celebrating this fact today and so should you, with a drizzle or a bite of your favorite flavor.

Today we also celebrate National Water-park Day.