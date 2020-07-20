NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Moon Day

Today we celebrate the “giant leap forward for mankind” that was launched into stardom thanks to one man.

We all appreciate that first step on the moon by Neil Armstrong and the Apollo 11 Mission. NASA has called the event the single greatest technological achievement of all time. And while Richard Nixon proclaimed National Moon Landing Day in 1971 to commemorate the anniversary, no continuing celebration was observed. As the fan fare died down, the holiday was drifting into obscurity until a gas station attendant from Michigan took up the cause to rouse our spirits for this day once again.

Richard Christmas mailed letters to Congressmen and Governors in all 50 States urging them to create National Moon Day. This became known as the Christmas Card Campaign and was successful in 12 states that adopted the bill.

Today National Moon Day celebrates the 51st anniversary of that fateful walk and continues to inspire space geeks everywhere.

