NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National North Dakota Day

Today we celebrate the great state of North Dakota, otherwise known as the Peace Garden State.

The International Peace Garden, established in 1932, overlaps both the United States and Canada and was created to honor the lasting peace between the two nations.

North Dakota is also known as the Rough Rider state in honor of the cavalry brigade that fought in the Spanish American War alongside Theodore Roosevelt. Roosevelt, himself would later say that he would not have been President had it not been for his experience in North Dakota.

We are also known as the flickertail state after the squirrel that is prevalent here.

On National North Dakota Day, take time to learn about all the things that make our state great and worthy of celebration!

Today we also celebrate National Amaretto Day, National Garlic Day, National Hanging Out Day, and National Oklahoma City Bombing Commemoration Day.