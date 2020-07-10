NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Pina Colada Day

Few things can substitute for a trip to the beach, but on National Pina Colada Day we invite you to slip into a tropical paradise with this creamy, vacation in a glass.

The name pina colada actually means strained pineapple and refers to the method of extracting fresh pineapple juice for the base of this breezy cocktail. With or without rum its the cream of coconut that makes it unforgettable, and reminds of getting a tan in the tropics.

Rum and pineapple have a long history of pairing up but the first pina colada with actual coconut did not appear until 1922. And there seems to be a few claims to this cocktails origin that arise from San Juan Puerto Rico.

On National Pina Colada Day, celebrate in true laid back style, and whether you savor the flavor in a drink, dessert or jelly bean, let the cool island vibe melt away your cares.

Today we also celebrate National Clerihew Day, National Kitten Day and Collector Car Appreciation Day.