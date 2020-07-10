NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Pina Colada Day

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

Few things can substitute for a trip to the beach, but on National Pina Colada Day we invite you to slip into a tropical paradise with this creamy, vacation in a glass.

The name pina colada actually means strained pineapple and refers to the method of extracting fresh pineapple juice for the base of this breezy cocktail. With or without rum its the cream of coconut that makes it unforgettable, and reminds of getting a tan in the tropics.

Rum and pineapple have a long history of pairing up but the first pina colada with actual coconut did not appear until 1922. And there seems to be a few claims to this cocktails origin that arise from San Juan Puerto Rico.

On National Pina Colada Day, celebrate in true laid back style, and whether you savor the flavor in a drink, dessert or jelly bean, let the cool island vibe melt away your cares.

Today we also celebrate National Clerihew Day, National Kitten Day and Collector Car Appreciation Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Home Instead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Instead"

NDC JULY 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 10"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Cancer Center Upgrade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Center Upgrade"

Bismarck Representatives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Representatives"

Bismarck Capitals Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Capitals Baseball"

Thursday, July 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, July 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MHA Nation Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Nation Voting"

911 Addresses

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 Addresses"

ERG Breakdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "ERG Breakdown"

Washburn Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Fundraiser"

AARC Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "AARC Help"

Ag Field Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ag Field Days"

Daycare Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare Reopening"

No Fleas Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Fleas Market"

Beet Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beet Bucks"

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Souris Valley Sabre Dogs"

Big Boy Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Boy Changes"

BisMarket for Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "BisMarket for Kids"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss