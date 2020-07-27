NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Scotch Day

Welcome to July 27th on the National Day Calendar.

Whiskeys get their distinctive flavor from the distillation process or the type of barrels in which they are aged. Scotch whiskeys flavor comes from peat, found in the bogs and marshes around the Scottish countryside and its the peat that gives Scotch its unique, smoky taste.

The level of smokiness depends on the time the barley grain is exposed to peat smoke during the 30 hours it dries before being distilled.

Meant to be sipped from a glass, or even paired with a fine cigar, Scotch should be savored.

So if you’re in the mood for a sip of class pour yourself a dram and celebrate National Scotch Day.

Today we also celebrate National Creme Brulee Day.

