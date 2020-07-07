National Day Calendar: National Strawberry Sundae Day

Live Now
Saddle up with some ice cream and strawberries as we cool the controversy over the tale of two sundaes.

Its a tale of two cities: Two Rivers, Wisconsin and Ithaca, New York and each has staked a claim on the creation the ice cream sundae.

In 1881 Edward Berners, a druggist from Wisconsin created his cool compromise when a patron ordered an ice cream soda on a Sunday afternoon. Apparently local law prohibited the sale of this treat on the sabbath, so Berners put the ice cream in a dish and loaded it with toppings minus the soda. Oddly enough the Platt and Colt Pharmacy of Ithaca, New York makes a similar claim to their creation of the sundae though not for the same reason. When a customer ordered two scoops of vanilla, Chester Platt loaded on cherry syrup and candied fruit and the result caused enough of a stir that it ended up with its own ad in the paper and a brand new name The Sunday.

On National Strawberry Sundae Day skip the feud and celebrate ice cream perfection with some simple berries and sauce.

On July 7th, we also celebrate National Dive Bar Day, National Father/Daughter Take a Walk Day, and National Macaroni Day.

