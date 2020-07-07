National Day Calendar: National Strawberry Sundae Day

Saddle up with some ice cream and strawberries as we cool the controversy over the tale of two sundaes.

Its a tale of two cities: Two Rivers, Wisconsin and Ithaca, New York and each has staked a claim on the creation the ice cream sundae.

In 1881 Edward Berners, a druggist from Wisconsin created his cool compromise when a patron ordered an ice cream soda on a Sunday afternoon. Apparently local law prohibited the sale of this treat on the sabbath, so Berners put the ice cream in a dish and loaded it with toppings minus the soda. Oddly enough the Platt and Colt Pharmacy of Ithaca, New York makes a similar claim to their creation of the sundae though not for the same reason. When a customer ordered two scoops of vanilla, Chester Platt loaded on cherry syrup and candied fruit and the result caused enough of a stir that it ended up with its own ad in the paper and a brand new name The Sunday.

On National Strawberry Sundae Day skip the feud and celebrate ice cream perfection with some simple berries and sauce.

