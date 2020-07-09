National Day Calendar: National Sugar Cookie Day

Few desserts are as versatile as the sugar cookie with a shape and decoration for just about any occasion you can imagine.

On National Sugar Cookie Day we celebrate a treat whose very name carries the secret for its success. It is believed that the recipe originated in the mid-1700s in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. German Protestant settlers created a round, crumbly and buttery cookie that came to be known as the Nazareth Cookie. But its easy to see why renaming the treat after its main ingredient made the sugar cookie more popular.

Today, just about every event can be made more festive with a theme stamped in this delicious dough. And if you really want to kick up the volume, frosting and decorating sugar cookies makes for a party in itself.

On National Sugar Cookie Day its all about the joy of our favorite taste and if we consume more sugar than most, we might as well celebrate with this picture perfect party in bite.