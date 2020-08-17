NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Thrift Store Day

Welcome to August 17th on the National Day Calendar.

If one mans trash is another mans treasure then thrift stores are the holy grail for bargain hunters. Not everyone who shops at a thrift store is seeking a deal, however, and for some its about the thrill of discovery.

The stores are often run by nonprofits or charities and donations make the merchandise affordable to everyone.

If you enjoy keeping our planet greener, thrift stores are the ultimate in recycling in a win, win, win market. And there’s no better place to find one of a kind items that may become a decorators dream.

On National Thrift Store Day, consider making your own donation, but be prepared to find treasures there too, as many places are considered a gold mine of gently used goods and vintage finds.

Today we also celebrate National Nonprofit Day, Black Cat Appreciation Day, National Nonprofit Day, National I Love My Feet Day, and National Massachusetts Day.

