NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Vichyssoise Day

Though some like it hot, most people know the soup Vichyssoise is best served cold.

Here in the States this French classic was first served at the Ritz Carlton by chef Louis Diat in the Summer of 1917. The chef was inspired to recreate the potato and leek soup of his childhood in France. But how did the French come to love cold soup anyway?

Some believe that the tradition began with King Louis the XV who was so afraid of being poisoned that he had many servants taste his soup first. By the time it was approved for his consumption, the soup was cold and that is how King Louis came to prefer it.

